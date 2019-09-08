Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Continues homer binge

Grandal went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

Grandal came through in the eighth inning for the Brewers, as his 397-foot shot to center field tied the game 2-2 and set the stage for Christian Yelich's walkoff in the ninth. The veteran backstop has found his power stroke over the last five games, going 8-for-21 with four home runs, a double, six runs scored and five RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories