Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Draws three walks in win

Grandal failed to record a hit but walked three times and collected an RBI and a run Monday in the Brewers' 8-6 win.

Aside from smacking a ball foul in the sixth inning, Grandal didn't even make contact in any of his five plate appearances on the night but still managed to fill the leadoff role admirably. He took 26 pitches on the night and gave the Brewers the lead for good in the top of the seventh, when he walked with the bases loaded. Grandal is now slashing .222/.400/.519 out of the table-setting role and should stick atop the lineup regularly with Lorenzo Cain displaying few signs of breaking out of his season-long funk.