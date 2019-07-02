Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Draws three walks in win
Grandal failed to record a hit but walked three times and collected an RBI and a run Monday in the Brewers' 8-6 win.
Aside from smacking a ball foul in the sixth inning, Grandal didn't even make contact in any of his five plate appearances on the night but still managed to fill the leadoff role admirably. He took 26 pitches on the night and gave the Brewers the lead for good in the top of the seventh, when he walked with the bases loaded. Grandal is now slashing .222/.400/.519 out of the table-setting role and should stick atop the lineup regularly with Lorenzo Cain displaying few signs of breaking out of his season-long funk.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...