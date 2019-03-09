Grandal went 1-for-2 with a walk in Friday's spring game.

Grandal's hit was his second of the spring in 14 at-bats. While he has not been making a lot of contact during the exhibition season, he has been getting on base, walking six times over the seven games he has appeared in. After joining the Brewers in January, Grandal is lined up to be the team's primary catcher when the regular season gets underway,

