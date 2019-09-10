Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Goes deep again

Grandal went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Monday's 8-3 win over Miami.

After hitting just three homers in July and August combined, Grandal has already launched five in September and four in his last five games. The switch-hitting catcher is up to 26 long balls this season, one short of his career-high set in 2016.

