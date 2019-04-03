Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Sitting for rest day
Grandal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
The Brewers are off Thursday before kicking off a three-game series with the Cubs in Milwaukee this weekend, so Grandal will effectively get two straight days of rest before re-entering the starting nine. Manny Pina will fill in for Grandal behind the dish in Wednesday's contest.
