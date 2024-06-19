Burleson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

The 25-year-old's shot off Roddery Munoz in the fourth inning was the third of three long balls by the Cardinals on the night, but the offense managed only one more run after that. Burleson is up to 10 homers on the season, and five of them have come in June. Despite the power surge, however, he's slashing just .254/.286/.507 in 70 plate appearances this month, and has produced just seven RBI.