Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Exits game after HBP

Diaz exited Tuesday's game with Triple-A Memphis after being hit by a pitch on his hand, Derrick Goold of the St. Loius Post-Dispatch reports.

Diaz was plunked on the hand during his at-bat and was subsequently removed from the game. He'll undergo an examination on his hand, at which point we'll have more information on the severity of the injury.

