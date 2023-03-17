Misiewicz has allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings across six Grapefruit League games.

That's pretty much in line with Misiewicz's experience at the major-league level over the last three years. He had a 4.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB over 29 innings between the Mariners and the Royals last season. If he can make the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, he'd likely work as a middle reliever with little chance of competing for high-leverage assignments.