Donovoan went 3-for-5 in Friday's 8-7 loss to the White Sox.

Donovan has a trio of three-hit efforts over his first five games in July. He remains stuck at designated hitter due to a no-throw program to mitigate his arm soreness. His bat's been too hot to keep out of the lineup despite the minor injury. Donovan owns a strong .289/.375/.415 slash line with nine home runs, 26 RBI, 37 runs scored and four stolen bases over 79 contests.