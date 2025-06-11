Donovan told reporters Wednesday that an MRI revealed a sprained capsule in the joint of his left big toe, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Donovan added that going on the injured list is a "worst case" scenario and appeared optimistic that an IL stint isn't necessary. That puts his availability for the Cardinals' upcoming four-game road series against the Brewers in jeopardy and would open the door for Nolan Gorman to see more work at the keystone. Donovan has gone 7-for-35 (.200) with four runs scored and two RBI since the beginning of June.