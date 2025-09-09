Donovan (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Tuesday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as this weekend's series in Milwaukee, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Donovan took live batting practice Monday without issue and is slated to play six innings at second base in his first rehab game with Springfield on Tuesday. He will play at least one additional rehab game after that and, if all goes well, might be back in the Cardinals' lineup for their series opener Friday against the Brewers. Donovan has been sidelined since mid-August with a left groin strain.