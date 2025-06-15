default-cbs-image
Donovan (toe) expects to return to the lineup Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Donovan took batting practice and fielded ground balls Saturday and was pain-free afterward. He will wear a carbon-fiber orthotic in his shoe in the short term, but it appears that he will avoid a stint on the injured list after missing the past four games.

