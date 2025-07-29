Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Getting rest Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Marlins.
Donovan is in a mini slump, having gone hitless over his last four games, so he'll receive a day off to regroup. Thomas Saggese will cover second base and bat seventh for the Cardinals.
