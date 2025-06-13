Donovan (toe) went through a light workout pregame Thursday and "felt a lot better," per Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Donovan exited Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays and didn't play Wednesday or Thursday due to a sprained left big toe. While Donovan appears to be feeling better, the Cardinals do not plan to play shorthanded much longer. A decision on whether Donovan needs a stint on the 10-day injured list is expected to be made soon.