Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Goes through light workout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan (toe) went through a light workout pregame Thursday and "felt a lot better," per Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Donovan exited Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays and didn't play Wednesday or Thursday due to a sprained left big toe. While Donovan appears to be feeling better, the Cardinals do not plan to play shorthanded much longer. A decision on whether Donovan needs a stint on the 10-day injured list is expected to be made soon.
