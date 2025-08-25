default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Donovan (groin) has been hitting off a tee, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear whether Donovan is doing any other baseball activities, but he does not seem to be close to returning from his left groin strain. Thomas Saggese has been handling the bulk of the reps at second base in Donovan's stead and will continue to do so.

More News