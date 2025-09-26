Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Idle Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
Donovan has been battling general soreness and a minor groin injury this week, and he'll get the day off Friday to rest. In his place, Nolan Gorman will bat fifth and play second base.
