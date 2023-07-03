Donovan is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Donovan previously sat out both ends of a doubleheader Saturday against the Yankees while battling an arm injury, but he returned to the lineup for Sunday's 5-1 win over New York and went 3-for-4 with a home run. The Cardinals haven't indicated that he suffered a setback during that contest, so the lefty-hitting Donovan's absence from the lineup Monday likely has more to do with the fact that the Marlins are bringing southpaw Braxton Garrett to the hill.