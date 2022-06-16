Donovan went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Pirates.

Donovan was at the center of the Cardinals' fifth-inning rally, hitting a two-run double and scoring on a fielder's choice to tie the game at 4-4. The versatile rookie has gone 13-for-21 (.619) in his last five games, and it's that kind of hitting that has forced manager Oli Marmol's hand in finding a place for Donovan in the lineup on a near-daily basis. The 25-year-old is up to a .341/.448/.465 slash line with one home run, two stolen bases, 20 RBI, 22 runs scored and 13 doubles through 153 plate appearances.