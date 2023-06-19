Donovan went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Mets.

Donovan has been seeing the ball well lately, going 15-for-39 (.385) over his last nine games, a span that includes five multi-hit efforts. He continues to be a versatile utility man, capable of filling in all around the diamond while rarely hitting the bench. Donovan's recent surge has him up to a .267/.356/.380 slash line, six home runs, 18 RBI, 32 runs scored and four stolen bases through 66 contests.