Donovan, who was set to start in left field and bat in the leadoff spot Friday against the Phillies, was scratched from the Cardinals' lineup due to neck stiffness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's not clear when Donovan sustained the injury or the severity of it, but he will sit out for the series opener Friday. Dylan Carlson will enter the lineup and start in right field, while Alec Burleson shifts to left field and Matt Carpenter moves up to the leadoff spot, per John Denton of MLB.com.