Donovan (elbow) has two weeks left of a throwing program and expects to have no limitations at the start of spring training, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Donovan underwent surgery in August on his right flexor tendon. The goal, he said Sunday at the Cardinals' Winter Warm-up fan even, is to arrive to spring training and "nobody can tell" he had surgery. Donovan was terrific in 2023 before his season ended in late July, slashing .284/.365/.422 with 11 home runs in 95 contests. Most of his playing time in 2024 will probably come at second base, but he made starts at six different positions last season (not including designated hitter) and will do some bouncing around again as a super utility player.