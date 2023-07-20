Donovan is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs.
Donovan continues to be limited to DH duties because of arm fatigue, and the Cardinals will roll with Paul Goldschmidt in that spot Thursday as Alec Burleson handles first base. Donovan is expected to be able to return to the field sometime early next week.
