Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Tuesday that Donovan will be on a no-throw program through the All-Star break due to arm pain, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Donovan is out of the Cardinals' lineup for a second straight game Tuesday against the Marlins and will be limited to DH and pinch-hitting duties when he does play. The hope is that the versatile 26-year-old can get back into the field later this month, maybe even right after the All-Star break. There's no word of any structural damage in his right (throwing) arm.