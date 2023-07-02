Donovan (arm) remains out for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Donovan was scratched from Friday's lineup with arm soreness --the game was ultimately postponed -- and has missed both games of Saturday's doubleheader. The team announced he wouldn't be able to field a position for a few days, though he was expected to be available to serve as the designated hitter.
