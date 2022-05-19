Donovan's path toward consistent playing time is in question since the Cardinals plan to select the contract of Nolan Gorman on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Donovan drew starts in nine of the last 10 matchups and saw playing time at second base, third base and shortstop. He's hitting .316 with a homer, nine runs, five RBI and a stolen base in the majors, but Gorman will likely see plenty of playing time at second base while Tommy Edman shifts to shortstop. Since Donovan has performed well, it's possible he splits playing time in left field with Corey Dickerson and Juan Yepez since Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) is heading to the 10-day injured list.