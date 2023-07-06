Donovan went 3-for-5 in Wednesday's 10-9 loss to the Marlins.

Donovan racked up three singles while serving as the designated hitter, as arm soreness will prevent him from playing the field until after the All-Star break. The 26-year-old's hitting hasn't been negatively impacted -- he's 10-for-18 over his last five games. His defensive versatility usually helps to keep him in the lineup, so it's unclear how often he'll be in the lineup over the next four days before the break. He's slashing a steady .288/.378/.419 through 77 contests this season.