Donovan went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, two walks, two RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Orioles.

Donovan recorded his first multi-hit game of the season and also drew a walk for the first time in an impressive showing Wednesday. The 25-year-old boasts defensive versatility, and he's now in the mix to compete for a starting role at shortstop with Paul DeJong optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Donovan has racked up a home run, four RBI, six runs scored and two doubles through 21 plate appearances.