Donovan is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Donovan will get a breather after going 1-for-8 in the first two contests of the series. Juan Yepez will draw the start in right field and bat sixth Thursday.
