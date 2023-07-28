Donovan isn't in the Cardinals' lineup Friday against the Cubs, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
After going 0-for-5 at the plate Thursday, Donovan will take a seat for the beginning of Friday's contest. Willson Contreras will take over as the Cardinals' designated hitter, allowing Andrew Knizner to start behind the dish and bat eighth.
