Donovan went 2-for-5 with four walks, a stolen base and two runs scored across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Mets.

Donovan's plate discipline has taken a turn skyward lately, as he's walked nine times in the last seven games. The utility man has seen the bulk of his playing time at shortstop or third base -- he'll be part of the mix at the former position in competition with Edmundo Sosa as manager Oli Marmol evaluates his options for a starting role. Donovan is slashing a strong .323/.488/.548 with a home run, five RBI, nine runs scored, a steal and four doubles through his first 18 major-league games.