Donovan went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Colorado.
Donovan got the job done Wednesday, notching three hits while batting in the two-hole in front of Goldschmidt and Arenado. This was just his second multi-hit game since the beginning of August, but that can be partially explained by manager Oliver Marmol regularly rotating batters in and out of the lineup recently. Donovan owns a robust .399 OBP over 86 games on the season, but it is unlikely that he will maintain everyday playing time while the Cardinals are flooded with options in the field.
