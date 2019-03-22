Shreve was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Friday, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

Shreve had a fairly good 3.93 ERA in 52.2 frames split between the Yankees and Cardinals last season, though that came with a poor 5.12 FIP. He's reliably beaten his FIP over the course of his career, however, as his 3.66 ERA easily outpaces his 4.81 FIP over 201.2 career innings. If another team trusts the results, he'll find a place as a left-handed option in a big-league bullpen somewhere soon.