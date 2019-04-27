Hudson (2-1) struck out one and was credited with the win in the Cardinals' 6-3 victory over the Reds on Saturday after pitching 5.2 innings allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk.

Hudson allowed two third-inning runs on RBI singles to Jose Peraza and Eugenio Suarez and later was nicked for a sixth-inning run on a Derek Dietrich sacrifice fly. The 24-year-old has won his last two starts despite giving up six runs over 10.2 innings. Hudson has a 5.63 ERA and a 1.92 WHIP for the season and is next slated to face the Nationals on the road Thursday.