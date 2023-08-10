Hudson (3-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings against the Rays. He struck out two.

Hudson's now 2-0 in two starts since rejoining St. Louis' rotation while allowing six runs over 12 innings. Overall, the 28-year-old Hudson sports a 4.31 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB across 31.1 innings this season. He's lined up for a home matchup with thhe A's in his next outing.