Hudson (4-0) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over 6.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Athletics.

Hudson has won all three of his starts since moving into the rotation, posting a 3.86 ERA and 12:5 K:BB over 18.2 innings in that span. While it's far from dominant, he's provided stable innings for a Cardinals rotation that has struggled with consistency all year. The right-hander is now at a 4.03 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB through 38 innings over 10 appearances (four starts) this season. Hudson is tentatively projected for a home start against the Mets over the weekend.