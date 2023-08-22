Rom (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and four walks over 3.2 innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out four.

The 23-year-old southpaw struggled to keep the Pirates at bay in his major-league debut and was pulled with two outs in the fourth inning after surrendering a three-run homer to Josh Palacios. Rom dazzled in his two starts at Triple-A Memphis after coming over from the Orioles in the Jack Flaherty trade, allowing just one earned run on two hits while striking out 18 across 11 innings; however, Rom received a rude welcome to the big leagues Monday. Whether the rookie will get another opportunity in the rotation remains uncertain.