Cardinals' Drew VerHagen: Getting second opinion
RotoWire Staff
VerHagen is getting a second opinion on his right hip, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
The injury has been labeled an impingement, but VerHagen has dealt with the injury for months. It's possible he is getting the second opinion to determine if surgery makes sense.
