VerHagen has allowed a walk and struck out two over two Grapefruit League innings.

Katie Woo of The Athletic reports VerHagen mixed his new four-seam fastball in with his usual sinker and slider. A hip injury ended the right-hander's season early in 2022, and his 6.65 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 18:14 K:BB over 21.2 relief innings weren't great marks when he was healthy. He remains in the mix as a multi-inning relief option who could also serve as a spot starter, though the Cardinals' rotation has enough depth to weather an injury or two before they'd need to turn to someone like VerHagen.