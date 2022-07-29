VerHagen (hip) threw a side session this week, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

VerHagen recently received a second opinion on his right hip, but his evaluation apparently didn't reveal anything too concerning since he's been cleared to begin a throwing program. The right-hander has been on the shelf since July 17 due to a right hip impingement, but it's possible that he'll rejoin the Cardinals' bullpen sometime in early August.

