Cardinals' Dustin May: Avoiding injured list for now

May (ankle) will not be placed on the injured list prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

May recorded only two outs in Thursday's start in Atlanta before being forced from the outing after taking a comebacker off his right ankle. X-rays were clean and he reported improvement with the ankle Friday, which was enough for May to avoid the IL for the time being. May is tentatively scheduled to make a start during Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers, though he'll need to get through a bullpen session first before being cleared to pitch that day.