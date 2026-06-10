Cardinals' Dustin May: Blanks Mets in stellar win

May (4-6) earned the win Tuesday against New York, tossing six scoreless innings on four hits and one walk while striking out six.

May was at his best Tuesday, working a season-high 101 pitches with 70 going for strikes and racking up an impressive 31 called and swinging strikes. It was the right-hander's first scoreless start of 2026, and he's now recorded a quality start in eight of his last 11 outings. May now owns a 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 66:20 K:BB through 72.2 innings and lines up for a home outing against San Diego next.