Cardinals' Dustin May: Ready to go for next start

May (back) is slated to start Thursday's series finale in Atlanta.

May didn't end up pitching this past week after experiencing back tightness coming out of his previous start June 21 in Kansas City, but the Cardinals are already considering him ready to go the next time his turn in the rotation comes up Thursday. Before getting knocked around for six runs over two innings in his outing against Kansas City, May had been St. Louis' top-performing starter for more than two months. In his preceding 12 starts from April 10 through June 15, May went 5-4 with a 2.54 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 68:18 K:BB across 74.1 innings.