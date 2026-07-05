Cardinals' Dustin May: Set to start Monday

May (ankle) is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Brewers, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The right-hander departed his start Thursday against Atlanta during the first inning after taking a comebacker off the ankle, but he'll re-enter the rotation Monday on just three days rest after the shortened outing. May has surrendered 11 runs in his past two starts, but prior to that he had a 1.30 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 33:4 K:BB across 27.2 frames in his previous four outings.