Sosa has started just six of the Cardinals' 17 games in June.

Sosa is mired in an 0-for-14 skid across his last seven games, and he's failed to take hold of a starting role at shortstop. With the emergence of rookies Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman has been pushed to shortstop against most right-handed pitchers. Sosa's lack of hitting -- .188/.233/.235 slash line in 90 plate appearances -- could also put his spot on the 26-man roster at risk. Paul DeJong has clubbed nine home runs with 29 RBI and 22 runs scored in 31 games since he was sent down to Triple-A Memphis, though he's only batted .228 in that stretch, and his flash of power could eventually see him overtake Sosa again on the organizational depth chart.