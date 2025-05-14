Fedde allowed three hits and four walks while striking out three over 5.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.
Fedde's control issues returned Wednesday after he pitched a six-hit shutout with no walks versus the Nationals last Friday. The right-hander didn't pay for his wildness in this start, which he finished with 93 pitches (51 strikes). Fedde lowered his ERA to 3.44, but his WHIP is elevated at 1.30, and he's not inspiring much confidence with a 32:25 K:BB over 52.1 innings. He's never been particularly reliant on strikeouts, but he's historically had trouble being any better than mediocre when carrying a BB/9 over 4.0. He's lined up for a tough matchup at home versus the Tigers next week.
