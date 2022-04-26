Gallegos (0-1) blew his first save of the season Monday in a 5-2 loss to the Mets, coughing up four runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Entering the game to begin the ninth inning with the Cardinals nursing a 2-0 lead, Gallegos saw Nolan Arenado sail a throw on what could have been the third out but instead was ruled an infield single by Mark Canha. Jeff McNeil then doubled, and Dominic Smith brought both home by beating Gallegos to the bag after Paul Goldschmidt fielded his scorching grounder deep behind first base. It was a tough way for Gallegos to blow his first save in five tries and eventually take the loss, but the right-hander's ratios coming out of Monday are deceptive -- his 6.43 ERA on the season would drop to 1.29 if Canha's hit were scored an error on Arenado instead.