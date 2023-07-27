Flaherty took a no-decision Wednesday in Arizona after he gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander was staked a 2-0 lead but was unable to maintain the advantage as the Diamondbacks tallied two runs in the third inning and another in the sixth. Flaherty has given up at least three runs in each of his past three starts and has a 5.29 ERA across 17 innings during that stretch. It was likely his last start with the Cardinals since his next turn through the rotation won't come until after the trade deadline.