Flaherty allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Sunday.

Flaherty has walked four or more batters in four of his 10 starts this season, but he'd done so only once in his last six outings. The Dodgers were able to run up his pitch count quickly, and he exited with 103 pitches (61 strikes) while failing to qualify for the win. The right-hander is now at a 5.29 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 54:33 K:BB through 51 innings this year. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Cleveland.