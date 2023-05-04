Flaherty was lifted from his start Thursday against the Angels after taking a comebacker off his left hand, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The good news is that it was Flaherty's non-throwing hand and he didn't appear to be in too much pain. The bad news is that he was charged with 10 earned runs on nine hits and two walks over just 2.1 frames as his season ERA ballooned from 3.94 ERA all the way to 6.29. Flaherty tallied three strikeouts across the 17 batters he faced.