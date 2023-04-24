Flaherty (2-2) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over six inning Sunday, striking out nine and earning a win over Seattle.

All three runs against Flaherty came during the second inning, including Jarred Kelenic's solo homer. After that, Flaherty gave up just one hit over four shutout frames. He set new season highs with nine punchouts and 23 whiffs; his previous highs in those categories were six and 12, respectively. Since walking 13 batters in his first two outings, Flaherty has posted a 19:6 K:BB over his last three starts. He'll carry a 3.29 ERA into his next start, which is currently lined up to be a road matchup with the Dodgers.